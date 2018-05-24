PlastikCity celebrates half a decade

PlastikCity, web-based procurement and marketing hub is celebrating half a decade of linking buyers and suppliers within the UK plastics industry.

PlastikCity was founded by Carl Futcher in 2012 and has grown to include over 180 industry suppliers, 15 main categories and around 130 sub-categories.

The company says it has stuck to its principle of only promoting established UK and Ireland based companies with high quality equipment and services, following a suitable vetting process.

This past year has been particularly busy, with monthly website visitors increasing from 6,500 in April 2017 to 14,500 in April 2018 and the launch of PlastikCity’s dedicated partner news channel PlastikMedia, gained momentum with weekly newsletters distributed to over 13,000 subscribers.

This year has also seen the addition of two new team members, the refurbishment and expansion of offices, and the PlastikCity Pavilion at Interplas, where it hosted 20 of its partners, each with their own stand.

Upcoming developments also include the launch of PlastikCity North America, a model of the PlastikCity platform, which will be go live in June 2018 to serve the North American plastics market

“This has been an incredible year for us, and we’re really happy with the direction that both PlastikCity and PlastikMedia are heading in,” said Carl Futcher, Managing Director.

“We think the PlastikCity tool will be ideal for the North American market, and we’ve already had a very positive response from prospective partners. This is just one of the projects making it such an exciting time of growth for PlastikCity.”