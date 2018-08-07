PlastikCity expands into North America

PlastikCity, web-based procurement and marketing hub, has launched through a brand-new platform for the North American market.

Since the beginning of 2018, the UK group has been working closely with a small team in the USA to design and develop the new website, ensuring it is fully optimised and tailored for the North American plastics market.

PlastikCity says it focusses on improving efficiency and choice when companies in the plastics sector are looking to source equipment and services.

The PlastikCity North America site has initially launched with five main product categories, including Primary Machinery, Auxiliaries, and Robots and Automation.

The site also has a Classifieds area, which includes industry jobs and spare plastic manufacturing capacity.

The North American company will be headed up by Tony Firth, an industry veteran who has been in the plastics market since 1974 and suppliers already on board include ENGEL, Yushin, Frigel, and Milacron.

“PlastikCity North America will improve transatlantic cooperation and opportunities for our UK partners, and many have already approached us to express interest in this,” said Carl Futcher, Managing Director of PlastikCity UK.

“The development of the North American site has also enabled us to trial improvements and new initiatives, which we will shortly be rolling out on the PlastikCity UK website. These changes will greatly improve the efficiency and user experience of the website.”