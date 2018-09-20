PlastikCity hopes it'll be third time lucky at upcoming industry awards

× Expand Award

Web-based procurement and marketing company, PlastikCity, is hoping it will be third time lucky as it once again enters the Plastics Industry Awards as a shortlisted finalist.

The company, which was in the running for one of the annual awards in both 2014 and 2015, is hoping that 2018 will see it scoop the winning prize for ‘Best Business Initiative.’

PlastikCity, which also incorporates marketing division, PlastikMedia, says this year’s event is particularly significant, as it celebrates the substantial growth of its UK business, alongside the launch of a new venture earlier this year, PlastikCity North America.

“This year has been a period of huge success for PlastikCity, and we’re really happy with the direction that both PlastikCity and PlastikMedia are heading in,” explained Carl Futcher, Managing Director.

“As well as the launch of PlastikCity North America, PlastikCity UK now promotes over 200 partners, which is a great milestone for us.”

Of these partners, 12 are nominated for an award on the night, in categories including ‘Apprentice and Trainee of the Year’; ‘Best Recycled Product’; ‘Best Technology Application’; ‘Best Training and Development Programme’; and ‘Supplier Partnership’.

PlastikCity says the number of its suppliers nominated for awards is indicative of the quality of the services on offer.

“We’re very pleased to congratulate twelve of our partners who have been shortlisted at the Plastics Industry Awards 2018,” continued Futcher.

“PlastikCity has always stuck to the principle of only representing the industry leaders, so it gives us great pleasure when our partners are nominated. We’ll be cheering them on loudly!”

The Plastic Industry Awards will hold its 18th annual event on September 28, 2018, at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The Awards were established to recognise and reward excellence in an increasingly competitive market. For more information or to book, click here.