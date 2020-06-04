PlastikCity launches latest initiative

PlastikCity has launched its latest initiative, the Plastics Business Marketplace, which allows users to promote their companies for sale to the UK and Irish plastics industry.

The Plastics Business Marketplace began development by the PlastikCity team earlier this year, and has gone live in the ‘Classifieds’ area of the site on 25th May 2020.

“We regularly get asked if we know of any companies for sale, or what’s the best avenue to sell their plastics business. As such, we thought we have a huge network in plastics, so why not use that to help people buy and sell companies?” said Carl Futcher, PlastikCity’s Managing Director.

“We’ve stayed true to our principles of not applying commissions and just charging a one-off promotional fee. Aside from a listing in the Business Marketplace, we will promote every listing across to our 14,000+ mailshot subscribers and extensive social media network.