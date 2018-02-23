Record visitors at PlastIndia joined by BPF British pavilion

The British Plastics Federation led a British Pavilion at PlastIndia, joining the Department for International Trade in Ahmedabad between 7th and 12th February 2018.

Plastindia 2018 show organisers reported a record-breaking number of 245,619 visitors at the recent exhibition, one of the largest plastics show worldwide.

The Pavilion featured thirteen exhibitors: Ashe Converting Equipment; Atlas Converting Equipment; B&M Longworth (Edgworth); the British Plastics Federation; Farrel POMINI; Fraser Anti-Static Techniques; J&A Young t/a Jayplas; MSA Engineering Systems; NDC Technologies; Nextek; Ray Ran Test Equipment and Listgrove.

Andrew Lineker, Managing Director of Ray Ran Test Equipment, said: “PlastIndia was a great opportunity not only to meet potential clients but raise awareness of what Ray Ran can offer business to improve the quality of their products”.

× Expand Deputy High Commissioner for Gujarat, Geoff Wain meets Farrel POMINI at PlastIndia

John Norris, Director, B&M Longworth(Edgworth), said: "The visitor numbers that came onto the Longworth stand were a lot more in India than in other countries attended. A lot of people were interested in improving the environmental impacts as well as saving process costs. From the biggest polymer plants to the student visitors we had a great reception in each case. Plastindia was a success for us and now we have to follow up and develop the opportunities fully."

Guy Bromley, British High Commissioner in New Delhi, said: "Indian interest in the products exhibited by UK companies at Plastindia 2018 was palpable; quickly demonstrated by firm orders for products ranging from slitting and rolling machines to anti-static devices. With Indian industry growing at a faster pace than the already booming Indian economy, Indian companies are upping their game in boosting capacity, efficiency and quality. India is no longer a long game, demand is here now and UK companies should be too.”

The BPF stand displayed samples of the Horners Award and PIA, including TickleFLEX (insulin injection aid for diabetics), Oxtex (intelligent tissue expansion), pTrumpet (the world’s first all-plastic trumpet), Eyejusters (adjustable eye glasses), Trunki Jurni (suitcase for young travellers), braille printing onto plastic packaging, and Magicup (with patented anti-spill technology).