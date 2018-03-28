Plastinsa to reduce water pollution with the Waste Free Oceans Foundation

Plastinsa has partnered with Waste Free Oceans in a bid to reduce water pollution.

Plastinsa says it has been searching for more sustainable ways to do business, carrying yearly energy saving programmes, educational programmes for employees, various quality certifications and are set to a zero-waste policy, reusing 100 per cent of their scrap internally.

All products made at Plastinsa are made of 30 per cent are made of wood, 20 per cent are made of metal and 50 per cent injected plastic, mainly PS, PEHD and PP.

Plastinsa started out as the tooling department of Caiba SA, a plastic transformer and is now one of the largest producers of PET bottles in Southern Europe.

Plastinsa clients include Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Pernod Ricard, Heineken, Schweppes and PepsiCo and the company’s market mainly comprises countries in the EU.

Nacho Banos, CEO of Plastinsa, said: “We are very happy to become a member of the WFO family and we look forward to being involved in their activities. We feel that we are living critical times and we need to take the correct steps in the right direction.”

Plastinsa says it is one of the leading companies in Spain for Promotional POS/POP products made for the food and beverage industry, producing a range of products from coolers, ice buckets, trays, chalk boards, and various bar and restaurant accessories.