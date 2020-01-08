Plastiserve expands and agrees five-year lease for industrial unit with Towngate

Plastiserve, an existing tenant of the Towngate-owned industrial property in Leeds, has expanded, agreeing a new five-year lease.

Plastiserve supplies polymers and additives to moulders, extruders, designers, prototypers, universities, and research institutions.

Ian Morgan, Commercial Director at Plastiserve, said: “Following a period of rapid growth, we urgently needed more space, and the team at Towngate has been brilliant and worked with us closely to enable our expansion without the upheaval of a move.”

“We’re delighted to extend our tenancy and are confident that the partnership with Towngate will continue to meet our business needs well into the future.”