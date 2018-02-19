Plastrack launch online plastics market intelligence service

Plastrack has launched an online polymer market intelligence tool, a paid subscription service for pricing data and analysis on the most common feedstocks and polymers.

Prices and analysis are updated on a monthly basis based on information obtained by Plastrack researchers directly from plastics producers, traders, distributors and converters making the service a truly unbiased and independent source of reference for the European plastics industry.

Mark Clayton, Plastrack’s Managing Director, said: “The Provision of market intelligence and market data is a competitive arena and it’s important to draw attention to what it is that makes Plastrack different from any other data service provider on the market today. [It] rests in the sophisticated calculation engine of the Plastrack tools themselves. The main indices are calculated using the Fisher ideal index calculation method which makes Plastrack much more accurate, from a mathematical perspective, than competitor offerings that use other types of calculation methods such as Laspeyres or Paasche method. The other differentiator provided by Plastrack is that the service is provided at a price point that opens up big data to organisations that would have historically been priced out of the market due to the high subscription fees normally charged for services of this nature."