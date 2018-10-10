Plastribution’s ‘Brexit Breakfast’ resounding success

Plastribution, has recently held a ‘Brexit Breakfast’ briefing event which aimed to address customers’ material supply concerns.

The proceedings were opened by Plastribution’s Managing Director, Mike Boswell, with an overview of the current Brexit situation, looking at a range of possible scenarios, including ‘no deal’, and the likely implications of each.

As ‘chair’ of the BPF’s Brexit taskforce, he elaborated further on the current and planned activities of the BPF to mitigate the effects of Brexit on the UK plastics industry.

Katherine White, Commercial Director, followed with a presentation focussed on the likely effects of a ‘no deal’ Brexit on all aspects of the polymer supply chain, providing a useful ‘reality-check’ on the impact to businesses including, sterling devaluation and polymer pricing, the potential disruption to supply and the problems associated with EU worker migration.

Duncan Scott, Commercial Manager, concluded the event discussing Plastribution’s support initiatives available to businesses as Brexit nears.

These included, securing specific stock for customers at a fixed price, increasing general stock levels over critical periods and working with suppliers to ensure supply chains are robust and secure.

Scott also mentioned working with businesses to plan flexible and intelligent deliveries and regular market intelligence reports via Price know-how - accessed through Plastribution’s know-how hub.

Plastribution says due to the success of this initiative and the positive feedback received, further ‘Brexit Breakfast’ events around the UK are being planned, with dates yet to be released.