Plastribution to showcase sustainable materials at conference next month

Plastribution is holding a 2-day conference next month, where it will present a number of key products from its sustainable materials portfolio, which was launched last November.

Along with speakers from both Plastribution and the wider industry, the free-to-attend event will include representatives from some of the world’s most innovative sustainable material producers, who will be providing specialist guidance in this rapidly changing field.

The company says Plastribution’s sustainable portfolio has been largely developed in response to ongoing environmental concerns regarding plastic and the calls from designers, brand owners, OEMs and converters for solutions for a diverse range of applications.

Based on material options from around 20 suppliers, many of whom are unique to the industry, the range is split over seven different categories: Reduce your Carbon Footprint; Biodegradable and Compostable Polymers; Water Soluble Polymers; Bio-sourced Polymers; Circular Economy Grades; Recycled and Recyclability, and; Renewable Content Polymers.

Plastribution has assembled a dedicated sustainability team to support the initiative; its role includes researching material innovations, ongoing development of the product portfolio, educating staff and providing industry leading technical support where required.

Katherine White, Plastribution’s commercial director, said: “Since launch there has been significant interest in the portfolio and those suppliers showcasing their innovative products. The conference will allow us to look at several products in more detail, as well as discuss the complete sustainable materials landscape. And with the speaker line-up that we have, we are really excited to provide some substance to what is certainly a very challenging area.”

The event is will be held at the Coombe Abbey Hotel, Warwickshire on 12th and 13th February.