Plastribution wins performance award

Leading polymer distributor Plastribution has won an award from its parent company, the Itochu Corporation.

The awards are made on an annual basis to Itochu businesses that have performed exceptionally well.

Plastribution was the only business in Itochu’s Energy and Chemicals Division to receive an award this year.

Mike Boswell, Managing Director of Plastribution, said: “Whilst this award is classed as a management award, I am dedicating this achievement to the outstanding contribution from all members of staff and I am delighted that their collective efforts have been recognised in this way.”

“As this is our 40th anniversary year, the recognition is especially poignant.”