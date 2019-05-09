Plastship successfully launches

plastship (www.plastship.com), a new trading and service platform for buyers and sellers of regrinds, re-granulates and recyclates plus, in the near future, also of additives for tailoring the properties of recycled materials, as well as associated services, has successfully launched.

Operating under the slogan "new thinking for the circular economy", the portal's services include independent assessment of the recyclability of plastics packaging and products for complete product ranges and their impact on selected environmental factors.

plastship also provides consultancy in optimising product sustainability in terms of design for recycling and the use of recyclates.

× Expand plastship Managing directors of the trading and service platform plastship: Konstantin Humm, left, and Andreas Bastian.

The company says the plan is also to provide a forum for buying and selling contract services ranging from grinding or warehousing to compounding.

The portal also provides functionality for placing calls for bids if a search does not lead directly to a result. All the offer and search functions on the portal can be used free of charge. Commission only becomes payable once users conclude a contract between themselves.

The new platform is available in German and English. Managing directors are Andreas Bastian and Konstantin Humm, and the principal shareholder is RIGK GmbH.

plastship can assist brand owners in using recycled pellets from the outset of a project to its successful implementation.

The new platform had already been in trial operation for around three months with pilot customers and, as a result, has an attractive range of recycled pellets and regrinds on offer right from the official start of business, says Bastian.

Humm added: "The debate around making appropriate use of plastics has never been more vigorous than at present and EU requirements for the reuse of plastics are very demanding. The use of recycled materials is therefore becoming increasingly significant and can also be a compelling sales argument."

"From the outset, this new platform offers manufacturers of plastics products wishing to pursue this trend an attractive forum for meeting strongly growing demand for high quality recycled materials which comply with specific requirements."