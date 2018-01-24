Plazology invests in medical moulding growth

Plazology, a plastics consultancy firm based in Leeds and Liverpool, is starting an investment in its medical moulding expertise, as more engineers join its team and it moves to larger offices.

Shaun Mollon of Plazology, said: “A great deal of the work we do with manufacturers and designers across the world, is highly confidential and is associated with new developments which can be 2-3 years away from market. We are proud to have gained a reputation for respecting that. We support our customers with plastics part design optimisation, injection moulding simulation, moulding and process validation, mould management and trouble shooting. Not only do we provide complete project management, but we are also able to assist clients on a bespoke basis for particular parts of a project.”

“We have seen substantial growth in major clients from the field of medical moulding in the past 12 months. There are increasing developments in the demands put on medical component moulders to provide lighter products in better performing polymers and get these to market even faster than before. We have had an increase in these clients requesting not only simulation, but verification of simulations at the moulding machine. This gives greater confidence for future part designs that the actual moulded components will be as the simulation predicted.”

In 2017 Plazology exhibited at the Drug Delivery to the Lungs Conference and the interest shown in the company's simulations has given the its team confidence that growth will continue in 2018.