Plunkett Associates supplies 100,000 PPE visors manufactured for NHS and Healthcare workers

Plunkett Associates has been supplying PPE visors to its client, Resource-12, and are delighted to report that, to date, they have shipped 100,000 for distribution across the Healthcare sector.

Resource-12 has manufactured the face visors in accordance with BS EN 166:2002 for supply to the NHS/healthcare workers.

The company says initially its toolroom produced 2 aluminium single cavity tools to get things up and running, followed by a double cavity steel tool which was brought online last week.

Running 24/7 has allowed time for a couple of mods to the tools and means going forwards we have the potential for up to 16,000 parts a day, circa 100,000 a week.

The company say to have achieved these quantities in these timescales with the current COVID-19 restrictions has been something of a different challenge! It’s been a huge team effort and we are grateful to everyone who has been involved in making it happen.