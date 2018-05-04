Plymouth researchers receive Govt grant for ocean rubber and synthetics analysis

Scientists at the University of Plymouth have received Government funding to research the impact of rubber tyres and synthetic clothes on sealife.

Defra has given £200,000 to the ocean researchers to explore how plastic particles from tyres, polyester clothing, and fishing gear – such as nets, ropes and lines – enter our waterways and oceans, and the impact they have on marine life.

Following the government’s ban on microbeads, this comprehensive research will be used to improve our scientific understanding of how microplastics from other sources enter the oceans – whether through fibres released into waste water during a washing cycle, or car tyre friction on roads creating a dust of particles that make their way into the seas through sewers.

× Expand Sky News has launched a campaign to raise awareness of ocean plastic pollution

The 11-month project will build on research already underway, with some scientists estimating tyres contribute 270,000 tonnes of plastics per year while a study by the University has shown a single wash load of acrylic clothing could release over 700,000 microfibres into the ocean.

Speaking at the National Oceanographic Association’s annual conference in London, Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “The impact of plastic pollution on our oceans is one of the greatest environmental challenges of our generation. The UK is already leading the way in this area, but we want to go further – and faster. But we can only act where there is robust evidence, and through this exciting project we will build on work underway to better understand how microplastics end up in marine environment and what we can do to tackle this in the future.”

The research project is being led by Professor Richard Thompson OBE, Head of Plymouth’s International Marine Litter Research Unit at the University, said: “The types of microplastics entering the marine environment are incredibly diverse, but recent estimates in Norway and Sweden have suggested that particles of tyre and debris from the road surface could be a substantial source. We will be able to use our findings can to work with the Government, scientists and industry to try to prevent these particles entering the marine environment in the future.”