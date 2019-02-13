PMMDA Chairman steps down following upturn in business

× Expand Kevin Horne Kevin Horne

The Chairman of the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA) has resigned following an upturn in business at his own company.

Kevin Horne, Managing Director of Renmar Plastics Machinery, said “it was with regret” that he announced his resignation as Chair of the association, but that increased work commitments had made the decision to step down inevitable.

Richard Hird of ancillary equipment supplier, Labotek GB, will advance into the role of Chairman – a natural progression from his position as the PMMDA’s Vice-Chair.

Richard Hird is the new PMMDA Chairman Richard Hird

Commenting, Horne said: “It was with regret that due a significant upturn in business of our recycling sector for Renmar that I have resigned as Chairman of the PMMDA.

“However, Richard has been a loyal committee member for many years and I know that he will take over this important role and serve the association with distinction.”

The PMMDA will now appoint a new Deputy Chair, as well as a new committee member to replace Horne.

Nikki Williams, PMMDA Secretary, said: “I would like to express our gratitude to Kevin who has done a sterling job during his time as Chairman.

“It goes without saying that Richard will be great in the Chair - he always shows 100 per cent commitment and offers tremendous support.”