PMMDA welcomes three new members

The Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA) has welcomed three new member companies.

The Committee has recently approved applications from STV Machinery Ltd, PL Machinery Service and Sales Ltd and Borche Machinery (UK) Co. Ltd.

Commenting, Kevin Horne, Chairman of the PMMDA, said: “It’s great to see our membership going from strength to strength as we continue to support UK machinery suppliers and those involved in the plastics industry.”

The new companies takes the total full membership tally to 33, with an additional four supporting members.