Poligal installs second metallization line from the company BOBST

Poligal confirms the installation of a K5 EXPERT 2450mm line with AluBond and Hawkeye Pinhole Detector which will be installed at their plant in Poland towards the end of the year.

This metallization line is the second that Poligal has acquired from the company BOBST, the first being a K5000 with AluBond and AlOx for the Portugal plant back in 2015 which was the first machine in Europe to produce AlOx on BOPP.

The new machine has been purchased to increase capacity and production of films created with the AluBond process.

The company says AluBond has been shown to greatly increase metal bond strength and metal adhesion on the most commonly used substrates (PET, BOPP, CPP and PE) during aluminium vacuum metallization.

When AluBond is applied to BOPP and CPP films it provides enhancement of oxygen (OTR) and water vapour (WVTR) above standard.

The new machine also includes the Hawkeye Pinhole Detector which is a monitoring system that at full metallizer speed, detects, counts and categorises pinholes and other defects from 0.1 mm upwards.

Antonio Viladomiu, Operations Director from Poligal, said: “We are very happy with our existing BOBST machine so when we decided to purchase a metallizer to install in our new factory in Poland, there was no question that we would buy a second BOBST metallizer.”

“We are also very happy with the barrier results from the AluBond process on our film produced in Portugal so had no hesitation in adding this to our new machine. We are looking forward to having our K5 EXPERT installed.”