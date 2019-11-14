Polydist UK and RadiciGroup announce closer relationship

Polydist UK, a distributor of commodity and engineering plastics raw materials, has announced the addition of Radici nylon 6, nylon 66, and long chain nylon grades to its portfolio.

RadiciGroup is renowned for its range of high-performance polymers, and in particular its vertically integrated polyamide product lines.

Polydist UK has supplied other Radici products for some time, and the inclusion of its polyamide ranges is a significant addition to its portfolio.

Neil Lawson, Business Development Manager for Polydist, said: “We are particularly pleased to be able to offer Radici’s nylon-based Radilon and Radiflam materials.”

“They are highly regarded by both end-users and processors, and have many industry specific approvals.”