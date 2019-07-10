Polykemi preparing for electric future with production line investment

Polykemi Ystad Sweden is preparing to meet future demands regarding plastic materials for the electric vehicle industry with the investment in a state of the art production line.

The investment consists of a premium 50mm twin screw extruder from Coperion, equipped with extensive surrounding equipment.

The new line is designed to provide optimum production performance in terms of both quality and quantity, and a number of high precision dosing systems have been installed to enable usage of additives both in granular and liquid form.

The dosing systems allows high flexibility during the manufacturing and offers a maximised but gentle introduction of additives into various plastic compounds.

Anette Munch Elmer, Development Manager at Polykemi, said: “We are quite proud of Polykemi’s new production. It will allow us to sharpen our products to a higher level, all to further improve ourselves.”

“Now we can manufacture even better high quality flame retardant plastic compounds. We can also produce compounds containing up to 65 per cent reinforcement materials. The immense flexibility of the new product line allows us to customise our products with even higher precision than before.”