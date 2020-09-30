Polymer 2020 Apprentice of the Year Award applications now open

The 2020 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award, run by the Worshipful Company of Horners (WCoH) in conjunction with the British Plastics Federation (BPF), is open for entries.

The award aims to recognise the commitment and achievement of apprentices in the polymer industry and to encourage and support them in their development.

The Horners' seek to work with and support the British Plastics Federation in encouraging and promoting education and training in the skills vital to the industry. As part of this, the competition is open to apprentices employed in a technical, engineering, manufacturing or design role in the industry, to identify outstanding performance and achievement during their apprenticeship.

In 2019 Jordan Clayton of Polypipe received first prize, awarded at the Livery Companies Skills Council Award Ceremony in Mansion House where he received his Polymer Apprentice Certificate, ceremonial drinking horn and £500 cash prize.

Simon Golightly, his line manager, noted at the time that: “Jordan demonstrates a “can do” attitude, which reflects his inquisitive personality and diligent nature, he frequently offers up ideas, and he will always go the “extra mile”. I have no reservations in nominating him for this award and believe winning it would be a real boost to his confidence and give him the recognition for his hard-working attitude and show him, to be, the standard all our apprentices should aspire to achieve.”

BPF Council and Horner’s Member Dr. Philip Hilton, explained: “We have seen some very impressive apprentices in the Awards in recent years, demonstrating the talent coming up through the industry, and I would encourage managers to give their own outstanding apprentices the chance to be recognised.”

The deadline for entries is 06 November 2020.