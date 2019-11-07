Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award deadline extended

The 2019 Polymer Apprentice of the Year Award, run by the Worshipful Company of Horners in conjunction with the BPF, has extended its deadline until the 15 November.

Companies will now have an additional week to submit their apprentice for consideration.

The award, which recognises the achievement of apprentices, promotes the talent and value of those entering the plastics industry.

Matt Davies, from the BPF, said: “Apprentices are vital to our industry and are highly valued. Every year we receive worthy entrants from a wide variety of companies.”

“We urge companies to make the most of this short extension and highlight how much they value their apprentices by nominating them for this key award.”