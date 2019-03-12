Polymer Comply Europe will help with the training of national auditors of plastic recycling processes for food contact

Polymer Comply Europe (PCE), the service company of European Plastics Converters (EuPC), will co-organise the training sessions for national hygiene auditors.

It will conduct audits of plastic recycling processes for food contact.

A three-day training session, ‘Better Training for Safer Food’, will be organised under the umbrella of the European Commission (DG Santé) and will take place six times throughout 2019 and 2020.

Better Training for Safer Food (BTSF) is a Commission initiative aimed at organising a Community (EU) training strategy in the areas of food law, feed law, animal health and animal welfare rules, as well as plant health rules.

The upcoming training series will focus specifically on the key aspects of mechanical recycling of plastics intended to encounter foodstuffs.

The national auditors of the EU member states will learn not only about the regulatory background, but also about practical implications and examples of how the recycling facilities operate.

PCE will organise the practical part of the training where the participants visit a recycling facility and get the opportunity to see the entire recycling process.

The training sessions will take place in Germany, Italy and Austria.