Polymer Study Tours postponed to 2021

Organisers of the Polymer Study Tours have announced the postponement of the 2020 edition to 2021.

The Tours, which are organised by the Worshipful Company of Horners Educational Trust in conjunction with the IOM3 and the BPF, provide a free course to teachers about the benefits of plastics.

Since they were started 33 years ago, the Tours have seen more than 3,000 teachers take advantage of the opportunity to attend the course, which gives delegates the opportunity to enhance their knowledge of plastics and rubber technology and provides sources of material relevant to the modern curriculum.

Ordinarily taught from a base of one of three UK universities during the school summer holidays, organisers were hoping the 2020 edition would expand on last year’s programme, which saw some aspects of the course taught from plastics processing facilities.

However, in the current climate, organisers say they have reluctantly decided that to deliver the Tours this year is unfeasible.

Commenting, Robin Kent from the Worshipful Company of Horners said: “In 2019, factory-based Polymer Study Tours were generously hosted by Victrex Ltd. and WHS Plastics Ltd. and the response from the teachers was universally positive.

“It was planned that 2020 would see an expansion of factory-based Tours across the UK. However, 2020 did not turn out as planned for most of us.

“The organisers have therefore reluctantly decided that the 2020 Tours would be postponed and resumed in 2021 with a larger number of factory-based tours across the UK."