Polymeric Materials, Engineering, Research and Innovation Centre launched by TWI and London South Bank University

A collaboration between TWI and London South Bank University has resulted in the creation of a new world class centre of excellence for polymer technology.

The centre, named PolyMERIC (The Polymeric Materials, Engineering, Research and Innovation Centre), aims to advance the research and development of polymeric materials, and how they can be used by the industry.

Polymer based materials are increasingly sought-after for their lightweighting properties, versatility of application, and their ability to achieve high performance levels in aggressive environments.

Therefore, the Centre will seek to create new polymeric materials, and associated testing and inspection techniques that can be adapted and integrated for use across a wide range of industries including petrochemicals, energy, automotive, aerospace, construction, and oil and gas, in place of metal.

Specific areas of focus will include materials innovation, particularly smart polymers, polymer recycling, selection and evaluation of existing polymers for new applications, and PhD studies in order to enhance proprietary research.

Amir Khamsehnezhad, formerly of TWI’s Polymer team and a specialist in thermoplastics welding, polymer processing, and materials testing, has been appointed as the Director of PolyMERIC.

He said: “This Innovation Centre will advance innovation in polymer materials, techniques and applications at technology readiness levels one to three, building the base and providing new knowledge for the use of non-metallics across the industry as well as a route to market for new technologies and products.”

"Our aim is to make a high impact amongst the engineering community and to raise the profile of polymers, leading to their wider adoption by different industry sectors.”