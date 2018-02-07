PolyOne broadens portfolio of biocompatible healthcare additives

PolyOne has expanded its HC Plus colourants and healthcare additives lines with a launch at the Medical Design and Manufacturing West show in America.

The additives meet USP Class VI or ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing for global healthcare applications, such as medical devices, pharmaceutical, and health and wellness products.

Mark Crist, President of PolyOne Colour, Additives and Inks, said: “This evolution in PolyOne’s additive and colourant technologies is a result of our global commitment to the healthcare industry, and to our goal of providing greater value to our customers,” said “We can now offer expanded resin families that incorporate biocompatible functional additives, in both masterbatch and compounded forms, that meet or exceed industry standards for USP Class VI or ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing."