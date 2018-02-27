PolyOne expands automotive engineered polymer portfolio with ElectriPlast

PolyOne is licensing ElectriPlast long fibre conductive thermoplastic technology to provide better shielding for advanced driver assist devices.

PolyOne has partnered with Integral Technologies and its owned subsidiary ElectriPlast, to expand its patented, long fibre conductive ElectriPlast material.

ElectriPlast technology will provide shielding for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including housings, connectors, and internal components for cameras, sensors, and electronic control units.

By replacing metal in electromagnetic and radio-frequency, this thermoplastic polymer shields applications at a lighter weight of up to 60 per cent.

× Expand PolyOne is licensing ElectriPlast long fibre conductive thermoplastic technology to provide better shielding for advanced driver assist devices.

ADAS components range from backup cameras and blind-spot-monitoring radars to sensors that keep tabs on environmental conditions and enhance performance.

With ElectriPlast’s Flexible Content Technology (FCT), the percentage and type of metal fibres can be tailored to meet each OEM’s specifications.

“This exciting new relationship aligns well with our goal of bringing material innovation to meet the unique challenges of our customers,” said Michelle R. Hearn, Global Marketing Director, Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne.

“Using our formulation expertise, we plan to develop ElectriPlast materials tailored for housings and other shielding applications, working in tandem with our customers and the application development experts at Integral Technologies.”

“We’ve been seeking a commercialisation team to accelerate growth in the automotive industry for some time now, and ultimately chose PolyOne for its deep polymer expertise, global reach, and brand excellence,” said Doug Bathauer, CEO, Integral Technologies.