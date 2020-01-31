PolyOne joins UK Plastics Pact

PolyOne Corporation, as part of its continuing sustainability efforts, has joined The UK Plastics Pact, a collaborative initiative committed to tackling plastic pollution. Its goal is to transform the way plastics are made, used, reused, and disposed.

The Pact was developed in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation as the first in a global network of initiatives working toward the circular economy.

Since its launch in April 2018, The Pact has gained over 100 member organisations committed to making meaningful progress toward four ambitious targets for 2025.

This includes eliminating problematic or unnecessary single-use packaging through redesign, innovation, or alternative (reuse) delivery models.

As well as 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable, 70% of plastic packaging effectively recycled or composted and 30% average recycled content across all plastic packaging.

“Our sustainability efforts are focused on the four cornerstones of People, Product, Planet and Performance, and signing the UK Plastic Pact is one additional way for us to advance the Planet component,” said Walter Ripple, vice president, Sustainability at PolyOne.

“Meeting the Pact targets will involve solving complex technical challenges, but the outcome of our collective efforts will support increasing levels of recycled content, adoption of refill and reuse solutions, and elimination of problematic and excessive plastic use.”