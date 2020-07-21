PolyOne rebrands as Avient following Clariant Masterbatch acquisition

× Expand Avient

PolyOne has rebranded to ‘Avient’ following the acquisition of the colour masterbatch businesses of Clariant and Clariant Chemicals India Ltd.

The entry into the agreement to acquire the Clariant Masterbatch business was originally announced in December 2019. The Clariant Masterbatch business includes 46 manufacturing operations and technology centres in 29 countries and approximately 3,500 employees, who will join Avient's Colour, Additives and Inks segment.

Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avient, commented: "We proudly welcome our newest associates and valued customers from Clariant Masterbatch.

"Under this new brand, we bring two global leaders together to create a speciality company focused on sustainable solutions for our customers, being a great place to work for our associates, and creating value for all stakeholders."

The combined net purchase price of Clariant and Clariant Chemicals India Ltd. is $1.44 billion (approx. £1.14bn GBP).