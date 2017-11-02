Polyone releases shinier colourant pigments

PolyOne has launched new line of special effect masterbatches, OnColor Brilliant Metallic Colourants, for paint replacement and premium surface finishes.

Rob Bindner, PolyOne Americas Vice-President, said: “Our customers across multiple industries have been looking for a paint-free solution with no tradeoffs, which drove us to develop this new masterbatch. It’s a cost-effective option for paint replacement on polymer parts and creates an exceptional metallic colour that continues through the part’s thickness. When moulded into plastic parts, manufacturers can eliminate painting and its associated processing steps for lower cost and longer-lasting, highly reflective surfaces.”

As the newest members of PolyOne’s portfolio of OnColor FX special effects, Brilliant Metallic colorants rely on superior coatings-grade pigments. Uniquely shaped and sized particles enable these metallic shades to replicate the look of paint, and may even help customers to replace metal parts or plating for plastic parts.

Standard shades include Brilliant Rose Gold, Brilliant Ice Blue, Brilliant Silver and Brilliant Gun Metal, but virtually any hue can be customised for specific applications.