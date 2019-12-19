Polypipe’s Jordan Clayton scoops ‘Polymer Apprentice of the Year’ accolade

× Expand Jordan Clayton Polypipe

Polypipe’s Jordan Clayton has been crowned ‘Polymer Apprentice of the Year’ for 2019, in a competition that organisers say had “an exceptional calibre” of entrants.

Clayton, who undertook a Mechanical Engineering Apprenticeship BTEC Level 3, is said to have demonstrated high achievements in the workplace, including his involvement in an improvement project lead to company savings of approximately £260,000.

His manager, Simon Golightly, commented: “The cost saving for me is not the focus, yes, it is a fantastic achievement however what it has done for Jordan’s development and communication skills is actually invaluable.

“This was an area identified during performance reviews that I asked Jordan to work on and I can proudly say that it has been well and truly succeeded”.

The annual award is jointly organised by the Worshipful Company of Horners and the British Plastics Federation.

Clayton will be invited to attend the Livery Companies Skills Council Award Ceremony in March 2020 to receive his Polymer Apprentice Certificate, ceremonial drinking horn and £500 cash prize.

The award’s runner up was Charles Thomas of St. Davids Assemblies and the highly commended went to Christine Revill of Polypipe and Isaac Topley of Rutland Plastics.