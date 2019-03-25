Polypipe believes collaboration is key to future of Green Infrastructure

Polypipe, water management specialist, says collaboration is the key to delivering the multifunctional benefits of sustainable Green Urbanisation.

The company, which unveiled its Inspiring Green Urbanisation design guide at the Futurebuild construction trade event earlier this month, believes the event demonstrated the growing desire across the industry and the wider supply chain to adopt new practices.

Referring to Inspiring Green Urbanisation, sector specialists will be able to discover innovative ways to introduce environmental features such as urban farming, biodiversity and climate cooling to both new and refurbishment projects of any scale.

× Expand Polypipe

Polypipe’s Green Infrastructure experts will be working with key industry bodies, in the coming months, including the Landscape Institute, to outline how new technologies can be exploited across all aspects of urban development.

The company says a key part of this is the company’s support for the third European Urban Green Infrastructure Conference (EUGIC) in London (10-11 April), where Polypipe will be presenting to more than 300 delegates leading Europe’s drive to green its urban centres.

“Our industry is being challenged to develop solutions that have better environmental outcomes. Achieving these will involve a re-focusing of construction practice around a knowledge and value-driven agenda,” said Sean Robinson, Business Development Director, Polypipe.

“We know, for example, that our cities can create 80 per cent of the carbon emissions that affect the wider environment and climate. Our discussions at the event confirm that the built environment sector holds the answer, but it is only through knowledge-sharing and a more collaborative, open design approach that we will realise the most effective and sustainable solution.

Sean added: “Gauging the positive reaction at the show, we hope the guide will act as a catalyst to reimagine our urban spaces.”