Polypipe Building Products appoints new Managing Director

Polypipe Building Products, UK manufacturer of above and bel

Steve Heeley

ow ground drainage and plastic plumbing systems, has appointed Steve Heeley as the new Managing Director.

Heeley moves to the Doncaster production centre from his previous role as Managing Director at Polypipe-owned Manthorpe Building Products.

He has a wealth of senior management experience and has worked at Polypipe Group for more than 30 years. His more recent positions include General Manager for Polypipe Ventilation and Technical Director at Polypipe Civils.

He said: “Everyone I have spoken to at Polypipe Building Products has been absolutely exceptional in the face of some unexpected challenges this year. When you look at that, and to think there are more years ahead working with these people, I think I’m a very lucky person.”