Polypipe Building Services appoints new Managing Director as offering grows

Commercial building services specialists Polypipe Building Services has appointed Andrew Cullum as Managing Director.

Cullum joins the Polypipe Buildings Services team from Polypipe Civils, as the commercial division of Polypipe continues a year of transformation to meet the evolving challenges of the modern construction sector.

Joining Polypipe in 2000, Cullum has held a number of roles within the organisation including leading sales and marketing teams, and developing Polypipe’s WMS offer in his role as WMS general manager.

He said: “This is an exciting time to be joining the Polypipe Building Services team. The company is changing its organisational structure to support a greater focus on operational innovation and continuous improvements which I believe will offer our customers a range of services better designed to ease the challenges faced by contractors and consultants on many construction sites.”

“The facility is superbly located and equipped, the people are dynamic and enthusiastically open to innovation, and developments such as the introduction of our new Advantage services demonstrates how we are responding to issues such as the need to reduce on-site waste and the management of labour resources by providing pragmatic commercial solutions, using the very best technical expertise.”

“There is more to come as we continue to invest in our manufacturing capabilities and I am looking forward to working with our customers to bring them further innovative systems that demonstrate the advantages of using plastic-based solutions, and importantly, a higher level of technical support and service.”