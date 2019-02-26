Polypipe gets the royal treatment

Polypipe was given a royal seal of approval last week during a visit by HRH the Princess Royal.

The Princess was escorted on a guided tour of one of the FTSE 250-listed multinational’s manufacturing sites in Doncaster, Yorkshire, by Polypipe Chief Executive Martin Payne, Chief Operating Officer Glen Sabin and Polypipe Building Products Managing Director Cameron McLellan.

The company showcased its market-leading training and moulding facilities, along with a talk on the history of the business and its sustainability objectives.

Her Royal Highness also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her attendance

Payne said: “Doncaster has developed a thriving business community and we are incredibly proud to be a part of the town’s progress. The princess’s visit is testament to hard work and success of the many flourishing companies we have here.”

Other dignitaries included Doncaster Central MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Andrew Coombe, Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, who coordinated the event with Buckingham Palace to showcase the town’s business successes.

“I am delighted that Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal is visiting Polypipe, one of Doncaster’s most successful companies. I am especially pleased that she will be meeting not only staff but also learners and apprentices – the workforce of the future,” added Dame Rosie.

“Polypipe has played a key role in Doncaster’s economy and has a worldwide reputation as a leading manufacturing company.”