Polypipe gives local community and key workers a helping hand

Polypipe Building Products says the company has been doing everything it can to help communities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As well as fulfilling essential orders, Polypipe donated half a tonne of polypropylene to students at Bradfield Technology College who have used the material to manufacture more than 12,000 visors for health care workers so far.

Another 500 kilograms of polypropylene was donated to the Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC), to manufacture crucial supplies of equipment for frontline healthcare workers across Northamptonshire.

In Northamptonshire, the Silverstone site was crafting supplies that were then donated to care homes, hospitals and community services in Northamptonshire and medical staff from the armed forces.

Working with their supply chain partners Polypipe also organised protective equipment donations and collections from other local businesses which included thousands of plastic aprons for the Doncaster South primary care network which covers 43 practices across Doncaster.

The company has also provided a van and driver for a community group delivering hot meals to vulnerable people.

The most recent efforts from Polypipe came in conjunction with the Northern Powerhouse Partnership. Polypipe donated much needed funds to provide disadvantaged students in the region with computer equipment to enable them to continue their studies from home.

“Everyone at Polypipe Building Products is very happy to be able to help communities across the country during this crisis. We have done everything we can to help key workers stay safe and also to help future generations by providing laptops for underprivileged children,” said Cameron McLellan, Divisional Managing Director for Polypipe Residential Systems.

“It’s important for businesses to help during times of need and the current situation has really shown what we can do when we work together.”