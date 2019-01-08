Polypipe provides the bear necessities for wildlife park’s new arrivals

Polypipe has donated plastic toys and puzzle feeders to a trio of Ussuri brown bears, which arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP) in August.

The Doncaster-based firm worked with the wildlife park to design a variety of bespoke toys, which have become a hit with brothers Kai and Riku, and female Hanako, following their 5,400-mile journey from the Far East.

As part of this project, donated materials have been used to replicate the bears’ natural habitat and encourage them to explore and forage as they might in the wild within a four-acre reserve.

Cameron McLellan, Managing Director at Polypipe Building Products, said: “ As a Doncaster business, we’re delighted to be able to support the park and look forward to donating more items in the future.”

Simon Marsh, animal collections manager at the wildlife park, added: “The bears deserve to enjoy their time at YWP and we are sure the fantastic new toys and constructions will provide them with a lot fun and happiness.”