Polypipe puts new Blackburn rail depot on the right tracks

Polypipe, manufacturers of plastic piping systems, has supplied two surface water drainage and wastewater management solutions for the newly opened King Street Train Depot in Blackburn.

The site incorporates a six-track stabling and maintenance depot, with carriage wash facilities, a plant room, water tanks, and an office accommodation building, serving as a maintenance, refuelling and cleaning centre.

In collaboration with contractor Buckingham Group, Polypipe worked to supply a system to manage storm water gathered across the train yard, directing it to a nearby river.

Although a geocellular attenuation system was originally specified, Polypipe says its technical experts demonstrated through structural calculations how a Ridgistorm-XL large diameter piping system would help to minimise the build-up of sediment and could be installed quicker.

To manage the waste water from the cleaning and servicing of the trains, a second system was designed by discharging it into the established sewer system, which required 1,280 Polystorm cells situated beneath the train servicing area to gather and attenuate surface water.

RIDGISTORMSeparate Catchpits are used to separate the water from other particles with petrol interceptors and hydro-breakers to ensure safe and clean discharges into the local water networks.

Clint Wiltshire, site agent at Buckingham Group Contracting, said:“We have a longstanding relationship with Polypipe, and have had previous positive experiences using their intelligently engineered thermoplastic products. The systems supplied for this expansive project allowed us to complete installation in a very efficient manner, which helped the full project to stay on time and under budget.”

Rosie Cheetham, Marketing Manager at Polypipe Civils, added: “Polypipe was able to work with Buckingham Group Contracting to devise two intelligently engineered systems to service the full site, with the ease of installation of our products assisting with maintaining project timelines.”

The depot has been constructed as part of the £1 billion Great North Rail Project investment in rail infrastructure across the north of England.