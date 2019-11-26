Polypipe rainwater solutions add high-end to High Green

× Expand Polypipe

Polypipe Building Products, a manufacturer of drainage systems for the residential housebuilding sector, has helped a Sheffield developer achieve a high-end finish to its flagship range of new build properties.

Erris Homes is using the Elegance Colour rainwater range from Polypipe for a range of guttering and downpipe systems at the 14-home Orchard Croft development in High Green.

The homes designed at Orchard Croft use high pitched roofs, meaning that water from rainfall can enter a guttering system at a much higher flow rate.

The Elegance Colour range of guttering and downpipe fittings and fixtures offered the developer a high-performance system that provides sufficient capacity for the efficient disposal of heavy rainfall, flowing from a high-pitched roof.

Erris Homes chose a cast iron black from the Heritage range of colours available through Elegance to match the key features of the homes including doors and window frames.

Scott Leather, Commercial and Technical Director, Erris Homes, said: “It was our hope that the quality of our homes, which is supported by Polypipe’s products, including their striking rainwater systems, would be a key feature in supporting sales. This has proved successful as we only have one remaining property left to sell on the development."