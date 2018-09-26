Polypipe Regatta 20th annual event raises £11,000 for charity

Polypipe Regatta, the two-day event, staged by Polypipe, included a day of sailing and celebration evening of food, live music and entertainment.

Almost 50 boats took to the Port Solent to participate in the friendly competition, which celebrated its 20th year on September 5th-6th.

More than 400 members of the plumbing, heating and construction sectors raised money for causes including Help for Heroes and the John Merricks Sailing Trust.

Help for Heroes entered three boats in the race, which were filled with ex-servicemen and women who are supported by the charity.

Polypipe has a long-term association with charity the John Merricks Sailing Trust, which teaches young people how to sail.

Trustee Jim Saltonstall announced that the event has helped to raise £400,000 for the charity over the last 15 years.

The contest saw independent builders merchant Elliots take home the grand prize, narrowly beating runner-up, law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

“Over the last two decades, the Polypipe Regatta has developed into a hugely popular event that never disappoints. This year was no exception, with so many supporters of the event again making the trip to Portsmouth to join us for the celebrations,” said Vince Miles, divisional Sales Director at Polypipe Building Products.

“Help for Heroes and the John Merricks Sailing Trust are charities close to our hearts and all of the Polypipe team are proud to know that the money raised really does make a difference to the lives of so many.”

Next year’s event is due to take place 4th-5th September 2019.