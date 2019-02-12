Polypipe sponsors fledgling female cycling team

Polypipe is now a principal sponsor of the Racescene Female Development Academy (RFDA), a new all-female competitive cycling academy, for the 2019 race season.

The company will provide the team with vital funding and a range of marketing support to raise the profile and highlight the successes of the team during the season.

The RFDA is a Yorkshire-based female youth cycling team for young riders aged 12 to 16, who will be competing in regional and national road and town centre series races throughout 2019.

Polypipe will also be working with the professional team to raise the profile of cycling as a hobby and a path to fitness amongst Polypipe employees. This will take the form of an RFDA led ride and advice on training and nutrition from the RFDA support team later in the year.

The company has a history of supporting UK cycling through local event sponsorship, long-term sponsorship of the MI Racing Team, and regular participation by staff in amateur and charity cycle races in the UK and across Europe.

“As a Yorkshire-based business that employs significant numbers of people across the region, we are proud and excited to be backing this fantastic new initiative that will support the next generation of homegrown athletes,” said Glen Sabin, Chief Operating officer at Polypipe.

“Cycling is growing in popularity and participation at all levels, with the county coming together each year for the Tour de Yorkshire and I am delighted that Polypipe is able to take an active role in supporting talented young female cyclists who want to compete and excel at the highest levels in the sport.”

The RFDA will officially launch on Wednesday 6th February in Leeds, and the team will be training and competing in races throughout Yorkshire and the wider UK during the 2019 season.