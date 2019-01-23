Polypipe Terrain renamed to boost commercial construction offering

Polypipe has announced its commercial drainage division, Polypipe Terrain, will now be known as Polypipe Building Services to further enhance its standing in the commercial construction sector.

Under the new moniker, which was launched in January, Polypipe announced it would be expanding its range of products and services for its target market.

Led by Managing Director Simon Howard, Polypipe Building Services will be home to brands such as Terrain, with a range of new products broadening the offer through 2019 and beyond.

As part of the move, the company added that its fabrication and customer experience services will be significantly enhanced, while new products and services will be launched later this year.

× Expand Polypipe Simon Howard-Managing Director

“Our flagship Terrain brand has long been the number one choice in engineered drainage solutions. However, our customers rely on us for far more than just product supply – it’s our technical expertise, our ingenuity in fabrication and our focus on service that keep us held in high regard to consultants and contractors,” said Howard.

“As Polypipe Building Services, we’ll not only continue to be the leaders in commercial drainage with our Terrain systems, but we’ll be able to apply our expertise and manufacturing capability to an extended portfolio of systems and solutions, enabling us to be a true partner on every commercial project that we touch.”