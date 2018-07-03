Polypipe Terrain to supply drainage system to new £150m ‘crowned’ London landmark

Polypipe Terrain, UK plastic piping manufacturer, will provide its Terrain FUZE HDPE plastic drainage solution to the £150million 10 Fenchurch Avenue tower in the City of London.

Made of high-density polyethylene, Terrain FUZE HDPE weighs less than cast iron systems and is available in longer lengths, which require less jointing.

The 15-storey, 420,000 sq ft mixed-use property, will have a ‘crown-shaped’ landscaped roof garden, complete with a restaurant, pergola canopies and seating areas.

The vast complex replaces six buildings, which were demolished throughout 2014 and 2015 and once completed, the facility will also house office and retail units.

“Having delivered drainage systems to tall buildings for more than 50 years, we were able to design and deliver an engineered solution to significantly reduce installation time and labour onsite,” said Claire Stafford, Technical Sales Manager at Polypipe Terrain.

“We very much look forward to seeing the system installed and in action on the opening of this one-of-a-kind building.”

Lee Rouvray, Director at Fitzpatrick Mechanical Services, which is installing the drainage system, added: “The plastic involved is easy to install, durable and lightweight, which is perfect for construction sites. Polypipe Terrain was also able to deliver engineered solutions using butt welding, and negotiate the design challenges on site.”

The building is due to open in March 2019.