Polypipe welcomes new MD to Civils division

Polypipe, the UK’s leading manufacturer of sustainable drainage solutions, has appointed a new managing director to lead one of its biggest divisions.

Steve Durdant-Hollamby will head Polypipe Civils, part of the Polypipe Group.

Durdant-Hollamby will play a major role in the company’s commitment to creating innovative solutions to help meet the challenges of climate change, a population growth, and sustainable urbanisation.

Durdant-Hollamby said: “The Polypipe brand is synonymous with quality. The Civils division has enviable manufacturing capabilities, incredible sector expertise, an excellent workforce and, of course, market-leading ranges of products.”

“I am very much looking forward to a successful future as part of the Polypipe family and feel confident I can add to the impressive performance achieved by the company over the years.”

Glen Sabin, Polypipe Group COO, said: “Steve brings with him a wealth of senior management and directorial experience. His entire career has been centred around water management, and the building and construction industries.”

“I am confident that the team, complemented by Steve’s experience and leadership, is capable of continuing the development and growth of the civils business in both the core infrastructure and water management solutions market.”