Polyplastics develops new LAPEROS LCP grades with improved blister resistance

The Polyplastics Group has announced new developmental grades of LAPEROS liquid crystal polymer (LCP), which offer superior blister resistance for electronic connectors.

The two grades, currently in pre-commercialisation phase, have been confirmed to inhibit blistering more effectively than existing materials and show strong potential for improving productivity.

Polyplastics has conducted experimental studies on different forms of blistering and is working to achieve an even greater reduction in blistering defects.

LCP is widely used in Surface Mount Technology parts that’s to its strong heat resistance and flowability.

Polyplastics noted that it is important to use materials with higher heat stability and which also generates little gas.

LAPEROS LCP comes in a wide range of grades to accommodate customer needs, including ultra-high heat-resistant grades.

The company has also conducted studies on nozzle and spruce optimisation with the aim of offering solutions to blistering.