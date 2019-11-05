Polyram UK establishes first European production unit in Gloucestershire

Polyram UK Ltd has established its first European production unit in Lydney Gloucestershire.

The company believes they are bucking the trend by investing in UK manufacturing.

Together with the established factories in Israel, USA & China, this brings Polyram’s global Thermoplastic Compounds sales to 75000 tonnes, with revenue around $200M (approx £155.2 million)

Mark Timmins, CEO at Polyram UK, is delighted with the investment which not only brings additional growth to Polyram, but also a new Group capability with recycled materials.