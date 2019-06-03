Polyscope Polymers integrates global SMA business from Cray Valley and Total

Polyscope Polymers has completed the business integration of the global SMA copolymers business from Cray Valley and Total.

Cray Valley was the global market leader for low molecular weight SMA products and the main competitor to Polyscope’s speciality chemicals business unit.

The deal included the transfer of all SMA products, inventory, application knowledge, and intellectual property from Cray Valley.

Patrick Muezers, CEO of Polyscope Polymers, said: “This successful business integration is a major milestone for the business and a key stage in our Polyscope 3.0 ‘Market leadership and Product Business Innovator’ strategic plan, initiated in 2017 to take the business to the next stage by the end of 2021.”

Polyscope 3.0 included the integration of a suitable competitor and Cray Valley proved to be an excellent strategic fit. It has significantly strengthened our low molecular weight SMA position and provides us with a better balanced future business model with global growth opportunities in both engineering plastics and speciality polymers markets.”

“The due diligence carried out highlighted attractive sales, operational, technology and financial synergies between the two businesses. These synergies will enable us to optimise costs, increase productivity and develop new products as well as improving our supply chain globally to achieve our long-term business expansion objectives and sustainable profitable growth in the coming years.”