Polystar Plastics installs EV charging posts as part of sustainability drive

Southampton-based polythene manufacturer, Polystar Plastics, has installed electric vehicle charging posts in a move it says demonstrates its commitment to good environmental practice.

The charging posts now in use at its production base and offices allow up to 12 vehicles to be charged at one time. The posts were installed by E.ON which will also maintain and operate them as well as providing the supply of power.

Suchin Talwar, Commercial Director at Polystar Plastics says the company’s work in helping customers reduce their own environmental footprints made it consider its own long-term sustainability goals.

“Installing charging posts has proved a popular decision with our customers and employees,” he explained.

Family-owned Polystar has grown significantly since its establishment in 1993, supplying customers operating in market sectors from refuse sacks to food grade flexible film packaging and pallet covers.

“We’re still independently owned and proud to be operating in Southampton, with ambitious plans to grow. We’re already helping our customers meet their packaging and packaging waste obligations, working with them to reduce unnecessary waste and increase recycling and reuse,” Talwar continued.

“Developing more environmentally-friendly products is key to our business’ success, and we’re focussed on green packaging solutions and products that have a positive environmental impact.”