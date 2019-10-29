Polytag trial funded by Ecosurety begins in Merseyside

Facilitated through financial support from recycling compliance scheme Ecosurety, a trial to test the viability of a ‘tag and trace’ technology which could transform the way brands account for their packaging waste has been launched this week.

The 40-day trial is now taking place in 60 households across Wirral, Merseyside and will assess the viability of Polytag, a recycling technology platform that seeks to facilitate the move for brands to a more circular packaging waste economy.

Led by waste conversion specialists Econpro, Polytag is a multifaceted technology platform being developed so brands can ‘tag’ their packaging at the point of manufacture, then, with the help of consumers, ‘trace’ it, so it can be isolated from the existing recycling waste stream and reprocessed in batches of identical-grade and colour plastic.

It works by using a specially developed printing process to ‘tag’ each item of packaging with a unique PAC code at its point of manufacture.

This tag will be stored on a Polytag database until it is paired up with the same code that has been ‘traced’ by the consumer.

The consumer tracing function will be facilitated through the use of a Polytag mobile phone app which enables consumers to scan the Polytag PAC codes themselves.

Once the code has been scanned, the consumer will follow instructions delivered via the app on how to clean and prepare the packaging, then ensure it is returned to Polytag.

The packaging will then be taken to a Polytag MRF for reprocessing producing high-grade Polytag pellets or granulate which can be returned directly to the producer for reuse in their packaging stream.

Under current plans, Polytag-recycled plastic feedstock will be returned to brand packaging production plants to be reused, thus improving the circularity of the packaging lifecycle of a product.

Phil Sutton, CEO of Polytag, said: “We are delighted that Ecosurety recognises the need for investment in innovative new recycling technologies through its financial support of this trial. We look forward to securing some valuable insights into the functionality of our technology and progressing to a position of market readiness in due course.”

Jon Brookes, Head of Partnerships at Ecosurety, added: “The potential disruptive impact of Polytag on the current recycling system is significant. Not only will Polytag offer brands a unique opportunity to engage with their customers - a vital cog in the recycling system – it has the potential to add value to a packaging waste material whist improving the circularity of our recycling system.”