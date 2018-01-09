Polythene UK has environmental efforts recognised by European Business Awards jury

An inaugural shortlist for the European Business Awards has included polythene packaging broker Polythene UK amongst its ‘Ones to Watch.’

The firm, with 26 employees, developed three environmentally beneficial films offered as an alternative to standard polythene.

James Woollard, Managing Director, said: “It has always been my intention to set the environmental standards that others will follow and consideration for our impact on the environment will continue to be my main focus from both operational and industrial viewpoints. I am extremely proud that Polythene UK has now been recognised as ‘One to Watch’ in Europe.

Polythene UK are not only leading packaging experts, we are actively leading the way for change within our industry. We are proving that the heavily criticised polythene industry can indeed evolve with the needs of today’s society in order to build a better world for tomorrow.”

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, Europe’s largest cross-sector business competition, said: “We wanted to recognise more widely the many incredible business success stories from across Europe.”

“The talent, dedication and innovation at the heart of these companies creates jobs and opportunity, and is what drives their country’s prosperity. The ‘Ones to Watch’ lists will set a benchmark of success for the European business community.”